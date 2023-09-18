Uptick in stolen mail reports prompt warning from Braintree officials

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Authorities are urging the public to be wary when mailing checks outside the post office after a reported uptick in theft.

Braintree Police say they received numerous reports of victims who had mailed checks to utility companies but quickly realized that large sums of money had been withdrawn from their accounts. Thieves allegedly stole the mail and then altered the checks for thousands more than they were intended.

The mailboxes in town have security features that prevent “mailbox fishing,” but police say it’s possible the thieves are using master keys to open the collection doors.

“When mailing checks, it’s always best to physically go inside the post office and drop it with a carrier or in the interior mail chute,” police wrote in a social media post.

The mailbox fishing incidents remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

