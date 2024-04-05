‘Unacceptable’: Anti-Semitic graffiti found at Brookline MBTA station, officials say

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an alleged incident of hate at a Brookline MBTA station on Thursday.

Town officials say the Longwood MBTA stop along the Green Line was vandalized with a large anti-Semitic message. Transit Police are investigating and officials say it’s unclear whether or not the perpetrators are from Brookline or out of town. A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

“This attack on our Jewish community is an attack on our community as a whole,” said Bernard Greene, Chair of the Brookline Select Board. “Hate, in any form, is unacceptable. This vandalism, and any other attacks on the Jewish community’s safety and sense of belonging in this town, will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to promptly report it to the Brookline Police Department at 617-730-2222.

Deeply upsetting to see more #antisemitic vandalism at the @MBTA station in Brookline today. We strongly encourage members of the community who experience or witness incidents of antisemitism or hate to report it to the ADL at: https://t.co/jmMxxW7oUx — ADL New England (@ADL_NewEngland) April 4, 2024

