Teenage girl struck by car overnight in Braintree, in ‘stable’ condition, police say

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a juvenile was hit by a car early Sunday morning in Braintree.

Officers responding to the area of Washington Street near Milton Road around 1:30 a.m. for a reported pedestrian crash found a teenage girl had been hit by a car, according to the Norfolk County DA’s Office.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries. Police say her condition is stable at this time.

The driver of the car remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to authorities.

“We ask that you keep this victim and her family in your thoughts and prayers,” Braintree Police said. “We would like to acknowledge the efforts of the Braintree Police Officers who responded, the Braintree Fire Department, and Brewster Ambulance for their professionalism and compassion.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit as well as the Crime Scene Services Unit.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group