Suspected shoplifter arrested for allegedly threatening Weymouth Stop & Shop employees with knife

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A Weymouth man is under arrest for allegedly threatening grocery store employees with a knife after being accused of shoplifting Monday night.

58-year-old Brian Pettiford is charged with armed robbery and shoplifting by concealment.

According to Weymouth Police, officers responding to the Stop & Shop on Middle Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shoplifting incident were told the situation escalated when the suspect, Pettiford, threatened store personnel with a knife.

Loss prevention staff confronted Pettiford outside the store after he allegedly shoplifted merchandise. Police say Pettiford made threatening statements about a knife before fleeing in a black sedan.

Officers quickly located his car in the area of 789 Middle Street and conducted a traffic stop. Authorities say they recovered several knives from the vehicle, including a black folding knife on the passenger floorboard.

Pettiford was taken into custody without incident.

He was held on $5,000 bail and was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Tuesday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group