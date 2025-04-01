Norfolk County

Suspected shoplifter arrested for allegedly threatening Weymouth Stop & Shop employees with knife

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Brian Pettiford weymouth stop and shop robbery suspect (Weymouth Police Department)
By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A Weymouth man is under arrest for allegedly threatening grocery store employees with a knife after being accused of shoplifting Monday night.

58-year-old Brian Pettiford is charged with armed robbery and shoplifting by concealment.

According to Weymouth Police, officers responding to the Stop & Shop on Middle Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shoplifting incident were told the situation escalated when the suspect, Pettiford, threatened store personnel with a knife.

Loss prevention staff confronted Pettiford outside the store after he allegedly shoplifted merchandise. Police say Pettiford made threatening statements about a knife before fleeing in a black sedan.

Officers quickly located his car in the area of 789 Middle Street and conducted a traffic stop. Authorities say they recovered several knives from the vehicle, including a black folding knife on the passenger floorboard.

Pettiford was taken into custody without incident.

He was held on $5,000 bail and was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Tuesday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read