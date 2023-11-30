Suspect in custody, accused of leading police on chase from Quincy to Canton, crashing car

CANTON, Mass. — A suspect is under arrest for allegedly leading police on a multi-town chase Thursday afternoon.

Quincy Police say there was an incident in their city where a white van fled from officers and eventually crashed near the Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot into the reservation, where he was arrested by State Police Troopers.

It is unclear what charges the suspect is facing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

