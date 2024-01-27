Norfolk County

Serious pedestrian crash in Randolph prompts street closure

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A pedestrian sustained serious injuries in a crash in Randolph Friday night, according to authorities.

Randolph Police say North Main Street will be closed between Allen Street and Grove Street pending an investigation into a car striking a pedestrian.

It is unclear if the vehicle involved stayed on scene.

Southbound traffic is being detoured to Grove Street and northbound traffic will be detoured to Allen Street.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

