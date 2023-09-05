Public’s help sought after multiple mailboxes reportedly destroyed in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — After multiple mailboxes were destroyed over the holiday weekend in Bellingham, authorities are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras for any signs of the suspect.

Police say a number of mailboxes on North Street were intentionally run over by an unknown car while others were smashed with a bat or another blunt object between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. The vehicle allegedly turned onto North Street from South Main Street, drove all the way down North Street, crossed into Mendon, and then turned around and drove back down North Street.

Investigators are urging anyone in the area to check their doorbell or security cameras during that time for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Gothier or Dulchinos at 508-966-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group