Norfolk County

Police searching for missing man who wandered away from Holbrook home

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Police searching for missing man who wandered away from Holbrook home (Holbrook Police Department)
By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

HOLBROOK, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man who went missing on Tuesday.

Holbrook Police say the man pictured wandered away from his house in the area of Abington Avenue.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a light blue T-shirt, and a khaki fedora-style hat.

Police do not know what direction he was traveling.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holbrook Police at 781-767-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read