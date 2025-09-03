Police searching for missing man who wandered away from Holbrook home

HOLBROOK, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man who went missing on Tuesday.
Holbrook Police say the man pictured wandered away from his house in the area of Abington Avenue.
He was last seen wearing black jeans, a light blue T-shirt, and a khaki fedora-style hat.
Police do not know what direction he was traveling.
Anyone with information is asked to call Holbrook Police at 781-767-1212.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group