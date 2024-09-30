Police: Bellingham officers smash window of car trying to get OUI operator to stop

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Police say they had to resort to drastic measures to get a drunk driver to safely stop his car on Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to a call for an erratic operator on South Main Street around 4:30 p.m. found a Chevrolet Silverado unable to maintain lanes or appropriate speeds, according to authorities.

Bellingham Police say while en route to the scene, they received word the Chevrolet was involved in a crash on Mechanic Street.

After locating the driver, a 64-year-old New Hampshire man, he allegedly appeared to be under the influence and refused to roll his window down or exit the Chevrolet.

Investigators say at one point he tried driving away from the scene. Officers then broke the window to gain access inside to prevent the man from driving off and being a danger to the public, according to police.

At this point, the man still reportedly refused to leave the vehicle and officers had to physically remove him.

He was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

The New Hampshire man, who police did not identify, is charged with operating to endanger, operating under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest, and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Authorities expect more charges will be filed.

