BELLINGHAM, Mass. — A motorcycle was found wedged into the front door of an occupied home following a collision on Monday.

Bellingham Police say a car and a motorcycle collided just before 2 p.m. in the area of Center Street and Park Street.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 68-year-old man from Cumberland, Rhode Island, sustained minor injuries. He was transported to Milford Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

According to investigators, the man fell from the motorcycle and it continued a significant distance, eventually crashing into the front door of 155 Center Street.

Minor injuries reported after motorcycle crashes into occupied Bellingham home (Bellingham Police Department)

The home was occupied at the time but there were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

The driver of the motor vehicle was uninjured, according to police.

