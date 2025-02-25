Man stabbed several times after confrontation with suspect in Milton, police say

MILTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after they say a man was stabbed multiple times in Milton on Monday.

According to police, companies were dispatched to the area of Central Avenue and Eliot Street around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a man in distress.

Arriving officers found a 35-year-old Brockton man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to Boston Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators say the victim got into a confrontation with an unknown suspect carrying a knife on Central Avenue near the Boston line.

The suspect fled the area towards Boston, according to officials. Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milton Police.

