Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — An overnight shooting in Quincy’s Wollaston neighborhood sent one man to the hospital on Friday.

Officers responding to the area of Elm Avenue and Marlboro Street around 3 a.m. for a report of a person shot found a male victim who sustained injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy says the shooting doesn’t appear to be random.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quincy Police at (617) 479-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

