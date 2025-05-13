Five-town Special Olympics event hosted at Medfield High School

MEDFIELD, Mass. — Medfield, Medway, Millis, Ashland, and Holliston competed in a five-town Special Olympics event.

The five-town games are held annually, with each town trading off hosting duties every year.

This year, Boston 25 News Anchor Mark Ockerbloom was the emcee.

The athletes received a police escort for their buses and competed in numerous several events like soccer and cornhole.

Each winner received a medal after their event.

3-time Olympian Kristine Lilly was also in attendance.

