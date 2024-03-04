Device pulled from Charles River in Needham deemed a deteriorated military projectile, police say

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Authorities released a photo of the explosive device found by a magnet fisherman in Needham Friday night.

Troopers responded to Kendrick Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a military ordinance pulled from the Charles River, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Arriving officers found the object pulled by the fisherman, which was 12″ long and 4″ in diameter, sitting on the sidewalk over the bridge where Kendrick Street meets Nahanton Street.

MSP Bomb Squad Sgt. Paul Horgan and Trooper Scott Irish determined the object was a severely deteriorated military projectile.

The Needham Police and Fire Department found a suitable location to properly dispose of the explosive. Bomb Squad members then transported it to the site and safely countercharged and disposed of the projectile without incident, according to authorities.

The detonation could be heard loud and clear from a great distance.

Kendrick Street was closed at 4th Avenue while law enforcement investigated the incident.

