Deer strike leads to deadly crash on Braintree highway, officials say

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A passenger who stepped outside her vehicle after it struck a deer early Sunday morning was hit and killed by another driver, according to authorities.

State Police say just after 3 a.m., a 2013 Toyota Rav4 traveling north on Route 3 near the 40.2 mile marker in Braintree collided with a deer and came to a stop in the right lane to assess the damage.

The driver, a 63-year-old Roxbury man, exited the vehicle along with his passenger, a 35-year-old Roxbury woman.

Officials say while this was happening, a Jaguar F-PACE SUV traveling in the right lane swerved into the breakdown lane to avoid hitting the Rav4 but ended up hitting the Roxbury woman in the process.

She was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries where she later died. Her identity is not being released at this time.

The 63-year-old Roxbury man driving the Rav4 was also transported to a medical facility.

It is unclear if the driver of the SUV will face any charges.

The center and right travel lanes of Route 3 were closed for nearly three and a half hours while troopers investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

