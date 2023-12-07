DA: One dead in Dedham double-stabbing, male party hospitalized

DEDHAM, Mass. — Authorities say a victim has died and two others were hospitalized after a stabbing in Dedham Wednesday night.

Officers responding to the area of Jackson Pond Road around 6:03 p.m. found two female victims suffering from stab wounds, according to Dedham Police. They were both transported to area hospitals. One of the victims has died, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

A male party allegedly involved in the incident was also transported to a local hospital.

Police say this incident is not random and there is no threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group