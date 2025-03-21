Authorities identify man killed in Quincy pedestrian crash

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities released the identity of a Weymouth man killed after being hit by a car in Quincy on Monday night.

58-year-old William Jacobs succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning at a Boston hospital, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say Jacobs was hit by a car while trying to cross Southern Artery around 7 p.m. on March 17.

The driver of the car, an 82-year-old Quincy man, was uninjured and is not facing any charges at this time, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group