ARL reminding pet owners the dangers of heat stroke, leaving animals in cars

DEDHAM, Mass. — With the heat here to stay for the foreseeable future, the Animal Rescue League is reminding owners how fast heat stroke can set in for their pets.

“Even when temperatures are right around 80 degrees or so, park in the shade with the windows cracked - the temperatures can still exceed 100 degrees in a matter of minutes,” a spokesperson for the ARL said. “Heat stroke, the onset of that can set in very very quickly.”

Signs of heat stroke in animals can include panting, a dark purplish tongue, lethargy, and even convulsions.

If you suspect your pet is experiencing heat stroke, get them to an emergency vet clinic immediately.

It is also legal in Massachusetts to lawfully break a car window to save an animal from overheating.

For more information about heat stroke symptoms in pets, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group