81-year-old man dies in early morning Braintree fire

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A man has died in an early morning fire in Braintree.

Crews responded to a multi-alarm fire on Hobart Avenue home just after 4 a.m. The house was a balloon-framed structure, which caused the flames to spread rapidly, according to Braintree Fire Chief James O’Brien.

Video shows fire shooting out of the roof of the structure.

After knocking down the blaze, crews searched the home and found an 81-year-old man deceased.

His identity is not being released at this time.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Crews battle early morning fire in Braintree (Richard Nuzzo, Little Richies Antiques)

