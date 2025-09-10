Norfolk County holding Recovery Fest this Saturday

September is Recovery Month and the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office and the Wey of Life Peer Recovery Center are throwing a big bash this weekend.

During Norfolk County Recovery Fest this Saturday, you can stop the Braintree Public Safety Complex for a day of music and games, celebrating hope and wellness in our community.

Local artist Justin Clancy will perform alongside several other musical artists like Christian Champagne & The Kind Souls and The Glow.

Attendees over the age of 10 can try the sheriff’s exciting Zip Line, a graffiti wall with Swerve and Jay Mac, and there will be games for all, including miniature golf and complimentary food from the Sheriff’s Tactical Picnic Unit.

The event will be MC’d by Mathematics-mx Grands.

Recovery Fest begins this Saturday, September 13th from 11 am to 3 pm. at the Braintree Public Safety Complex at 2015 Washington Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

