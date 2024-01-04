Nor’easter watch: Where will the most snow fall in Massachusetts this weekend?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Gas up the snowblower and dust off your shovels because the Boston 25 Weather team is tracking a weekend nor’easter that could drop more than a half foot of snow across much of Massachusetts.

“The best chance for the heavy snow is going to be to the west of 128 and 95. The best chance for 6 inches and more of snowfall is when you get out to 495, central, western Massachusetts,” Spear said in her Thursday morning forecast. “Closer to the coastline, we’re seeing 3 or more inches likely. It’s just tough to know exactly where those totals will land right now with the potential for some mixing...The most mixing and maybe even a flip to rain is expected in southeastern Massachusetts. It looks like the lowest totals will come in from those spots.”

An updated snow totals projection map shared Thursday by Spear indicated that a large portion of the Bay State including western Massachusetts, Worcester County, and parts of Middlesex and Norfolk counties have the “best chance” for more than six inches of snow.

First thing... This is an early snow estimate to help you prepare for Sunday's storm. Be sure to check back over the next several days as we make adjustments and solidify the numbers. @Boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/aumeE6g8YB — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 4, 2024

Parts of the North Shore, Boston, and down into the South Shore will “likely” see more than 3 inches of snow or more, while southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands, will see a mix of snow and rain.

“This doesn’t look like a blockbuster storm. We’re not talking feet of snow, I can tell you that much right now. We’re going to be measuring in inches, not feet,” Meteorologist Shiri Spear said Wednesday. “But it is probably time to make sure you have gas for the snowblower, you know where the shovel is. I don’t think you need to run out to the store to get the bread and the milk.”

The storm is expected to move in late Saturday night and peak conditions will happen Sunday morning through the midday hours. The system is expected to move out by Sunday night.

Eastern Mass is the most challenging spot for Sunday snow right now. Onshore wind = possible mixing. Snow will also be more compact, heavy, dense compared to far inland spots with fluffier, lighter snow. @Boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/liEf7qRSDr — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 4, 2024

A Weather Alert has been issued for Sunday with coastal wind and poor travel threats also accompanying the expected snow.

Turn on @boston25 for the local forecast every 10 minutes until 11 AM. I'm timing out snow & wind impacts from Saturday evening - Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Qn1hTNYhDO — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 4, 2024

The storm is not expected to have an impact on Monday.

“Monday we’re in the clear again. I’m not expecting any school cancellations,” Spear said.

