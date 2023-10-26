‘None of this seems real’: Businesses targeted by Lewiston, Maine mass shooter release statements

The bowling alley and bar in Lewiston, Maine where a gunman opened fire Wednesday, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others have released statements expressing their grief.

Just-In-Time Recreation, a family-catered bowling alley located at 24 Mollison Way, said they lost some “amazing people” in their community during the shooting that occurred shortly before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

“None of this seems real, but unfortunately it is. We are devastated for our community and our staff. We lost some amazing and whole hearted people from our bowling family and community last night,” read the post. “There are no words to fix this or make it better. We praying for everyone who has been affected by this horrific tragedy. We love you all and hold you close in our hearts.”

None of this seems real, but unfortunately it is. We are devastated for our community and our staff. We lost some... Posted by Just-In-Time Recreation on Thursday, October 26, 2023

Schemengees Bar and Grill shared a similar emotional message on Facebook early Thursday hours after the gunman opened fire at the business minutes later and four miles down the road from Just-In-Time Recreation.

“My heart is crushed. I am at a loss for words. In a split second, your world gets turned upside down for no good reason,” The post read. “We lost great people in this community. How can we make any sense of this. Sending out prayers to everyone.”

Police identified Robert Card, 40, as a person of interest in the shootings. He remained at large hours after shots rang out. Police warned he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

About one hour after the attacks, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office releases photos of a person of interest that show a man with a weapon going into the bowling alley. The sheriff’s office says it’s investigating two active shooter incidents and they ask local businesses to “lock down and or close while we investigate.”

***Suspect for identification *** email responses to dispatch@androscoggincountymaine.gov or reply on Facebook... Posted by Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Maine authorities are expected to hold a press conference Thursday morning.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group