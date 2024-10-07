Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to two Americans with Mass. ties for discovery of microRNA

STOCKHOLM — The Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded on Monday to two Americans with Massachusetts ties.

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were awarded the prize for their discovery of microRNA, a fundamental principle governing how gene activity is regulated.

The Nobel Assembly said that their discovery is “proving to be fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function.”

Ambros is a professor of natural science at UMass Chan Medical School and Ruvkun is a professor at Harvard.

The two started doing post-doctoral research on roundworms together at MIT in the 1980s.

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine went to Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 that were critical in slowing the pandemic.

The pair will share the one million dollars that comes with winning the prize.

