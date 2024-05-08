No serious injuries after school bus crash in Marlborough, NH

MARLBOROUGH, NH — No one was seriously hurt after a school bus crash in Marlborough, New Hampshire.

Two head-on-collisions occurred on Route 101 and Route 124 on Wednesday morning.

One collision involved a school bus filled with students. No one was seriously injured in any of the morning collisions.

Police are asking anyone with information on either collision to contact Marlborough Police at 603-876-3311.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group