No school on Monday after striking Newton teachers, committee unable to reach deal

NEWTON, Mass — School doors will be shut on Monday morning after the striking Newton teachers and the school committee could not agree on a new deal despite hours of negotiating on Sunday.

The ongoing strike by Newton educators will continue after a third full day of negotiation, the Newton School Committee said in a statement around 8:00 p.m.

The school committee stated they were optimistic a deal could be brokered Sunday due to enhanced proposals for parental leave and revisions to the school system’s Time and Learning Agreement. However, hours of negotiation ended with a new deal in place.

“Based on this, we believe there is no reasonable probability that an agreement will be reached today. Therefore, we anticipate that the NTA will continue its illegal strike tomorrow, canceling school,” the school committee stated.

Due to the strike, the over 11,000 children in the Newton public school system also were out of class on Friday.

Newton mayor Anna Nolin called the result “frustrating and deeply disappointing.”

“I believe firmly the adults can negotiate to resolve these issues and have a competitive contract that honors our teachers and is sustainable for our community …. while our children are in school learning,” Nolin said. Tonight, the union can decide to continue negotiations with adults bargaining and our kids learning in classrooms. I ask the union to join us and put the kids first.”

In a letter to the community, Nolin informed families that all before-school, after-school and extracurricular activities were also canceled.

“I understand how difficult this uncertainty is for our families and our students. We continue to hope for a quick resolution so that our students can return to our classrooms,” Nolin said.

On Friday, a Middlesex Superior Court judge filed a preliminary injunction against the Newton teachers, ordering an immediate cease and desist of the ongoing strike and an immediate return to the classroom.

The Newton Teachers Association had until 3:00 p.m. Sunday to cancel the strike or they would be breaking the law, according to a ruling by Judge Christopher Barry-Smith.

The teacher’s contract expired at the end of August and the two sides have been negotiating a three-year contract.

The educators are calling for a cost-of-living pay increase to more adequately compare to peers in comparable districts. Other concerns brought by the union include large class sizes in the high school and more staff in the elementary schools.

The teachers’ current contracts have step increases each year (annual bumps and raises with each year of experience). The union claims the mayor’s offer lumps those annual bumps in, which they say makes the offer less valuable than it appears.

Families that need to pick up meals or medical supplies at the schools should contact their school principal or the Director of Health Services, Nolin says.

