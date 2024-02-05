No injuries reported after delivery truck slams into Georgetown office

GEORGETOWN, Mass. — Crews are investigating after a delivery truck slammed into the front of a leasing office Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of 9 Patriot Lane around 12:20 p.m. for a report of an Amazon delivery truck crashing into an office building found the truck sticking out of the structure near the entrance, according to Georgetown Police.

There were no reports of any injuries, although it’s unclear if anyone was in the building at the time of the crash.

The building inspector was called to the scene to assess the damage. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police say the driver exited the truck before first responders arrived and is cooperating with the investigation.

Georgetown car into building (Georgetown Police Department)

