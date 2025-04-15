No injuries reported after crews extinguish early morning house fire in Milton

MILTON, Mass. — No one was injured after a house fire broke out early Tuesday morning in Milton.

According to the Milton Deputy Fire Chief, crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-family home on Harland Street around 2:48 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy flames that had extended to the roof.

Two people who were inside the home at the time were able to escape safely.

It took firefighters approximately two hours to bring the blaze under control. Damage to the home is estimated at around $200,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials confirmed that the home was equipped with working smoke detectors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

