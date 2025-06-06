No injuries reported after car collides with moose on NH highway

CARROLL, N.H. — Two people were lucky to escape injury after their car struck a moose on Thursday night.

Carroll Police say the collision happened at 10:30 p.m. on Route 302 East in Bretton Woods.

The moose was killed on impact, but the driver and passenger were not injured according to officials.

Police are reminding motorists to use caution when traveling at night and to watch out for moose.

