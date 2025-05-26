No injuries reported after boat flips over on Lake Sunapee

NH — No one was hurt after a boat flipped over on Lake Sunapee, Sunday afternoon.

According to Sunapee Fire, around 2:41 p.m., Sunapee Fire and EMA crews were called to Lake Sunapee by Burkehaven Lighthouse for an overturned boat.

Upon arrival, crews found a small sailboat that had flipped over. All occupants were out of the boat and were not injured.

A private resident was able to upright the sailboat. Sunapee Fire and New Hampshire Marine Patrol followed the sailboat, which was being towed back to the Lake Sunapee Yacht Club.

Sunapee Fire would like to thank Newbury Fire and New Hampshire Marine Patrol for their assistance on the scene and New London Fire and New London Ambulance for responding.

