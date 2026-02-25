No injuries after fire erupts in home in Watertown, snow-covered hydrants pose challenge

WATERTOWN, Mass. — No one was hurt after a fire erupted at a multi-family home on Flint Road in Watertown on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Fire Chief Ryan Nicholson, around 4:30 p.m., a resident heard smoke alarms and discovered a fire on the third floor from a resident that he was unable to control.

All residents were safely evacuated.

Upon arrival, crews were greeted with heavy fire. Nicholson says conditions from the blizzard made the fire difficult to fight.

While the closest hydrant to the fire building had been shoveled out, additional hydrants in the area required time to locate and clear due to snow conditions.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Residents are reminded to help fire crews by clearing snow from hydrants near their homes and ensuring that working smoke alarms are installed and maintained on every level of their home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group