No injuries after Boston apartment building evacuated as crews respond to fire in trash room

BOSTON — Boston crews responded to a fire in the trash room of an apartment building on Saturday morning.

According to Boston Fire, crews took a call for reports of a fire at a 300-unit apartment building at 75 St. Alphonsus Street around 7 a.m. Upon arrival, crews ordered the building to evacuate.

Around 8 a.m. the fire was found in the basement trash room and had traveled through the trash shoot and filled the floors with smoke.

There were no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

