ASHBY, Mass. — An Ashburnham man has been reunited with one of his pet pigeons thanks to an Ashby Police Department Animal Control Officer.

Animal Control Officer Victoria Gallant was called into the Ashby Fire Department on Wednesday, to a report of an all-white pigeon, who didn’t appear to be startled by people, waddled into the station.

No fowl play: Ashby Animal Control Officer reunites lost pigeon with owner (Ashby Police Department)

The bird was resting on some equipment before firefighters were able to enclose the bird in a workout room. Once Officer Gallant arrived, she found the bird hanging out in the workout room while a firefighter was lifting.

It was determined that the pigeon was a domesticated pet, so Officer Gallant took in the bird and began to search for its owner.

Then, on Thursday, the pigeon’s owner, an Ashburnham man, excitedly gave Officer Gallant a call informing her that he was the owner.

The owner, who had reported the pigeon and two others missing after a hawk scared them off, happily picked up the bird.

“I want to thank ACO Gallant for her great work on this incident,” said Ashby Police Chief Derek Pepple. “I think this is Ashby’s first ever case of a missing bird being reunited with its owner, and we have our terrific animal control officer to thank for making sure this story had a happy ending.”

The owner is still searching for the two other lost pigeons, and Ashby police ask if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the birds, contact the department at 978-386-5652

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

