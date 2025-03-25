NJ man returned to Mass. to face charges for allegedly assaulting Stoughton woman in 2019 break-in

A New Jersey man has been returned to Massachusetts to face charges for allegedly assaulting a Stoughton woman during a break-in in 2019.

Stanley Mitchell, 34, of Newton, NJ was arrested by Stoughton Police at the Broome County Correctional Facility in Binghamton, New York Last Thursday on two fugitive from justice warrants related to the break-in on February 2, 2019.

Stoughton Police responded to a house break-in on Halliden Place around 1:30 p.m. The investigation found that a man posing as a utility worker forcibly entered the home, pushed the 82-year-old resident, and stole about $4,000 in valuables before fleeing.

Stoughton police say the lead investigator of the case, Sergeant Robert Kuhn used surveillance video, records, and other law enforcement partners to identify Mitchell as a suspect. In 2019, Kuhn also traveled to Florida to return a co-conspirator who was charged in connection with the incident, according to Stoughton police.

Mitchell failed to appear in court for a pre-trial conference in August 2024 and had been on the run, according to Stoughton police. He waived his extradition to return to Massachusetts.

Mitchell is facing charges of:

Entering a dwelling by false pretenses with the intent to commit a felony

Larceny over $1,200

Conspiracy

Witness intimidation

Vandalizing property

“I want to commend Sgt. Kuhn for his tenacious and tireless efforts for six years to pursue justice for the victim and her family,” Chief Donna McNamara said in a statement. “His dedication was instrumental in identifying and apprehending the suspect. This is a powerful example of the determination and commitment that define the men and women of the Stoughton Police Department.”

