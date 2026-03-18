NHSP make hundreds of traffic stops, dozen arrests during St. Patrick’s Day

15 people were arrested, and more than 500 vehicles were pulled over during a high-visibility enforcement initiative during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. — 15 people were arrested, and more than 500 vehicles were pulled over during a high-visibility enforcement initiative during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

As part of the initiative, New Hampshire State Troopers were assigned to find impaired and speeding drivers.

Troopers conducted 516 traffic stops, which resulted in 121 speed citations and 18 citations for distracted driving.

Four of the 15 people arrested were drivers suspected of operating under the influence.

During that time, there were 772 total calls for service, and no fatal crashes were reported to the State Police.

Matthew Thomas Clough, 31, of Merrimack, was charged with driving under the influence, including a second-offense DUI.

Jeffrey R. Gelinas, 34, of Manchester, was charged with driving under the influence and speeding more than 20 mph over the limit.

Mark Francis Houten, 59, of Laconia, was charged with driving under the influence.

Melissa M. Pelletier, 41, of Manchester, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Alec Gary Snow, 23, of Sanbornton, was charged with driving under the influence, unlawfully transporting alcohol or marijuana, and speeding more than 26 mph over the posted limit.

Lance R. Fair, 39, of New Durham, was charged with making a domestic‑violence‑related threat and criminal mischief.

Danny Lee Goss, 46, of Bridgewater, was charged with violating a protective order, resisting arrest, two counts of simple assault, criminal mischief, falsifying physical evidence, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Logan Shawn McColl, 31, of Sanford, Maine, was charged with driving after being certified as a habitual offender.

Shelby J. Winslow, 45, of East Dover, Vt., was arrested on bench warrants.

Owen Timothy Douglas, 23, of Laconia, was charged with driving with a revoked or suspended license, having a suspended vehicle registration, and unlawfully transporting alcohol or marijuana.

Paul J. Landry, 36, of Fitzwilliam, was arrested on bench warrants and charged with driving after suspension, driving without a valid license and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Amanda N. Anderson, 37, of Rochester, was charged with driving with a revoked or suspended license and having a suspended registration.

Ashley N. Severino, 22, of Lawrence, Mass., was charged with driving after suspension and speeding more than 25 mph over the posted limit.

Mamoor Hassan Ahmed, 24, of Manchester, was charged with driving with a suspended license and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Brendan Michael Doherty, 18, of Concord, was charged with having a suspended registration, driving after suspension, driving without a valid license and following too closely.

“The New Hampshire State Police remain committed to enhancing safety for all roadway users and will continue to enforce the state’s traffic safety laws,” police said in a release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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