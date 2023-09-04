NHSP looking for owner of pup found on Route 3A in Hill, NH

HILL, NH — New Hampshire State Police are looking for the owner of a pup found on Route 3A in Hill, New Hampshire.

On September 3, around 7:52 p.m., Troopers were contacted by a good Samaritan about a dog found walking in the middle of Route 3A in Hill, NH.

The good Samaritan stopped and got the dog out of the road and secured him with a leash. The dog did not have a collar so the good samaritan attempted to make contact with houses close-by to identify the owner but was unsuccessful, police say.

A Trooper took custody of the dog and transported him to the Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County

Police are asking the owners of this pup to contact Pope Memorial SPCA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

