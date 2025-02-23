NHSP investigating shots fired incident in Alton

ALTON, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Alton.

Around 4:34 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, Troopers were dispatched to the area of the Echo Point boat launch for reports of shots fired.

Troopers responded quickly to the scene along with officers from the Alton Police Department. The individuals involved in the reported incident were identified immediately and the scene was deemed safe.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.

An investigation remains on going and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Trooper Charles Brooks at (603) 323-3333 or Charles.J.Brooks@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

