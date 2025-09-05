NH woman accused of distributing torture, ‘sadistic mutilation’ videos of baby, adult monkeys

MANCHESTER, NH — A New Hampshire woman is accused of distributing videos online of monkeys being tortured, murdered and their “sexually sadistic mutilation.”

Lynn Seymour, 51, of Manchester, allegedly served as the administrator for several online groups that would exchange videos depicting torture, murder, sexually sadistic mutilation and sexual abuse of baby and adult monkeys. The groups totaled hundreds of members, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of New Hampshire.

Seymour was arrested following an investigation by the FBI and the United States Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General.

Seymour appeared in federal court on Friday and was indicted on one count of distribution of animal crush videos and one count of conspiracy.

The charge of distribution of animal crush videos provides a sentence of no greater than 7 years in prison, and the conspiracy charge provides a sentence of no greater than 5 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

