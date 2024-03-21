NH teen to pay fine and do community service to resolve civil rights vandalism complaint

PORTSMOUTH, NH — A Portsmouth teenager will pay a fine and complete 200 hours of community service to resolve allegations of violating New Hampshire’s Civil Rights Act 21 times, including carrying out an antisemitic, homophobic and racist vandalism spree that damaged a number of properties throughout the city.

Last year, Attorney General John Formella filed a civil complaint against Loren Faulkner, then 17, alleging that Faulkner targeted businesses, residences, houses of worship and other locations that supported the LGBTQ+ community, had religious practices inconsistent with his beliefs or expressed support for people of different races.

According to a consent degree negotiated by the attorney general’s office and Faulkner’s attorney, both sides acknowledged on two occasions in April 2022 and once in February 2023 that Faulkner commited 21 violations of the Civil Rights Act by damaging the property of another.

The vandalism included destruction of rainbow LGBTQ+ Pride flags, spray painting swastikas and crosses on Temple Israel, spray painting Stars of David on St. John’s Episcopal Church, defacing a Black Heritage Trail sign at the church, and damaging or destroying signs and murals that expressed support for diversity and Black Lives Matter.

“The court found that Mr. Faulkner’s actions were motivated by hostility towards people because of their race, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity,” the attorney general’s office said in a news release Wednesday. “The court also found that Mr. Faulkner, through his actions, attempted to interfere or did interfere with the lawful activities of others including their ability to worship freely and engage in free speech or free expression.”

Both sides agreed that Faulkner pay a civil penalty of $50,000, with all but $2,500 suspended for three years conditioned upon his compliance with terms of the agreement.

Faulkner also must undergo a behavior assessment, participate in counseling and vocational programs or seek employment, and complete community service work. He is not allowed to commit further Civl Rights Act violations and come within 250 feet of the locations he had targeted, or with people affiliated with those locations.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

