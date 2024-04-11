NH school worker being investigated for possession of child porn

NEWMARKET, NH — An employee of a New Hampshire school district is being investigated for allegedly possessing child porn, police said Thursday.

Through an investigation with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement partners, Newmarket Police say they identified a Newmarket school system employee who may be in possession of the illicit images.

Police say proper steps have been taken to ensure the safety of the school community.

“At this time there is no information that this incident involved any person in Newmarket or the Newmarket School System other than the person of interest,” Newmarket Police wrote on Facebook.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

