NH police seek help ID’ing man accused of sexually abusing child while living under fake name

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of sexually abusing a child while living under a fake name.

The Manchester Police Juvenile Unit launched an investigation in January 2024 after learning that a man who claimed to be 60-year-old Angel Rivera Laureano had allegedly sexually abused a child under the age of 13, the Manchester Police Department announced Tuesday.

Laureano was arrested on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault, but investigators later learned that the suspect had been living under a false identity for years, and under that name was convicted of numerous crimes in New Hampshire dating back more than a decade, according to police.

Police said the real Angel Rivera Laureano has since been positively identified and located in Puerto Rico.

“Due to this information, the suspect, who we will now call ‘John Doe’ was charged with identity fraud,” the department wrote in a statement.

The suspect is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

Anyone with information about his true identity is urged to call Manchester Police Detective Guy Kozowyk at 603-792-5560 or email him at gkozowyk@manchesternh.gov.

