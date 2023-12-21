NH man threatened to ‘impale,’ ‘disembowel,’ ‘kill’ 3 presidential candidates, US Attorney says

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has been indicted in connection with an investigation into a series of threatening text messages that he allegedly sent to three presidential candidates in recent weeks, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Tyler Anderson, 30, of Dover, was indicted on charges of three counts of transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another, according to New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young.

Anderson sent the string of threatening texts to three separate presidential campaigns between Nov. 22 and Dec. 8, according to charging documents.

In the messages, prosecutors say Anderson threatened that he wanted to “impale” and “disembowel” one candidate, “blow” the head off a second candidate, and “blow” the “brains out” of a third candidate.

Anderson is also accused of threatening to “kill everyone” who would be in attendance at a then-upcoming campaign event.

At the time of his arrest on Dec. 9, Young’s office said Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was one of the candidates whom Anderson targeted.

Court paperwork indicates investigators searched his phone and found the messages in question in the “deleted” items folder.

Agents say Anderson admitted to sending the threatening text messages and that he also “sent similar threatening messages to multiple other campaigns.”

Young’s office didn’t name the other campaigns that received texts.

Anderson was arraigned in federal court on Dec. 11 and released on conditions on Dec. 14.

The FBI is assisting the Dover Police Department and the Portsmouth Police Department with an investigation.

