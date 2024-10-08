NH man sentenced to over 4 years in prison for possessing over 1,100 images of child pornography

A New Hampshire man was sentenced to over four years in prison Tuesday for allegedly possessing a large quantity of child pornography, United States Attorney for New Hampshire Jane E. Young said.

Brian Eric Hynes pleaded guilty and was given 53 months imprisonment and 10 years of supervised release after the Nashua man was found to be in possession of over 1,100 images of child sexual abuse material, Young said.

Hynes allegedly had an account on the app Viber and was present in chat rooms where child sexual abuse material was posted. Officials received a warrant to search Hynes’ electronic devices in February 2022.

When executing the warrant, officials found Hynes sitting his car, scrolling on his phone. Hynes allegedly did not comply when asked to exit the vehicle.

“Although the defendant eventually exited the vehicle, he continued to swipe the phone,” the Department of Justice said in a press release. “Officers subdued the defendant and secured the phone. The recently used video player application on his phone displayed CSAM. A forensic examination of the phone revealed approximately 1,150 CSAM images, primarily depicting young girls under 10 years old. The web history further showed that the defendant had visited websites associated with CSAM, and he had saved bookmarks to websites with phrases and words indicative of CSAM.”

“The defendant exacerbated the pain and suffering of countless child survivors by possessing images of their abuse,” said Young. “He then tried to cover up his crime by deleting suspected CSAM when he was confronted by law enforcement. Today’s sentence serves as a warning to those who think that applications (apps) and websites will give them enough anonymity to continue victimizing children. Law enforcement will identify you, investigate you, and prosecute you, and you will be incarcerated for your role in the child exploitation epidemic.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

