NH man charged with OUI, negligent homicide in deadly head-on crash, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police arrested a man for allegedly driving drunk and crashing head-on into another vehicle on Thursday morning, killing a New Hampshire woman and injuring several others.

Kevin Hicks, 53, of Manchester, is charged with negligent homicide and operating under the influence.

Officers responding to the area of Massabesic Street near Valley Street around 11:10 a.m. for a report of a two-car crash found a 2009 Mercury Mariner and a 2020 GMC Sierra had collided head-on, according to Manchester Police.

Officials say a passenger in the Mercury Mariner, 50-year-old Catherine Gagne of Manchester, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Hicks, the driver of the Mercury Mariner, sustained minor injuries.

The other passengers in the Mercury were identified as a 54-year-old Manchester man and a 51-year-old Hooksett man. They were both hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the GMC, a 37-year-old Merrimack man, sustained serious injuries. His passenger, also a 37-year-old Merrimack man, sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

