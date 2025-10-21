N.H. man arrested, charged with reckless operation following high-speed pursuit in Tyngsborough

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — A New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged following a high-speed pursuit with police in Tyngsborough.

33-year-old Matthew Young of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with the following:

Failure to Stop for Police

Reckless Operation

Marked Lanes Violation (Infraction)

Speeding (Infraction)

The incident occurred back on Saturday, October 18, around 9:39 p.m., when Tyngsborough Police were alerted by numerous New Hampshire Police Departments that they were in pursuit of a driver who was wanted on a warrant.

New Hampshire police said that a gray 2021 Mazda 3 was headed towards Tyngsborough.

Tyngsborough police positioned themselves on Frost Road and took over the pursuit. Police deployed stop sticks and were able to flatten one of the Mazda’s tires.

The pursuit continued, going from Frost Road, Chronopoulos Way, and Pawtucket Boulevard, before the car came to a stop at 185 Pawtucket Boulevard.

Young was identified as the driver and taken into custody and later arraigned at Lowell District Court on Monday, October 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

