NH man accused of domestic violence and strangulation in assault captured on video, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing assault and strangulation charges after an assault that was captured on surveillance video, police said Wednesday.

Howard Harrison, 40, of Nashua, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence strangulation, and six counts of domestic violence, simple assault, police said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Nashua Police officers responded to the area of Cross Street for a report of a domestic assault involving an adult male and female.

Howard Harrison (Nashua NH Police Department)

The victim reported being assaulted and strangled by Harrison.

Detectives from the Special Investigations Division were able to view surveillance footage of the assault from the driveway, police said.

Harrison was slated to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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