NH man accused of beating mother to death indicted on murder charges by grand jury

A man accused of brutally beating his mother to death was indicted on second-degree murder charges by a grand jury in New Hampshire Friday.

Grant DeGiacomo, 26, of Hudson, was indicted on two alternative counts of second-degree murder for repeatedly and fatally striking the head of his mother, 57-year-old Christine DeGiacomo, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

Officers responding to a call for a disturbance at 35 Shoal Creek Road around 9:45 p.m. on July 5 found Christine DeGiacomo suffering from a traumatic injury, authorities said. She was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

DeGiacomo continues to be held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on September 28.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group