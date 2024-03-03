NH authorities investigating suspicious death of a man in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH — New Hampshire authorities are investigating a suspicious death of a man in Manchester.

Officers with the Manchester Police Department responded to a 911 call around 5 this morning at 259 Chestnut Street in Manchester, Attorney General John M. Formella said.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered an adult male inside with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died.

Although the investigation is in the early stages, there does not appear to be any threat to the public in connection with this death, the AG says.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

