NFL legend Rob Gronkowski grants Patriots fan’s Wish

Rob Gronkowski tallied 92 touchdowns and over 9,000 yards in his NFL career but picked up a few spares and one very special assist Thursday.

The former New England Patriots tight end spent the day with Jake, a Pats fan from Florida who is in the Bay State for treatment of an optic nerve tumor.

With help from Make-A-Wish, Jake and the future Pro Football Hall-of-Famer spent the day bowling at Patriot Place.

Gronk also surprised Jake with tickets to Sunday’s game against the Saints and delivered the news Jake will be the third “Keeper of the Light” and ring the bell atop Gillette Stadium’s new lighthouse prior to kickoff.

Boston 25 News is awaiting word on how many bowling balls were spiked.

