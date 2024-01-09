NFC team ‘interested’ in Patriots coach Bill Belichick, report says

FOXBORO, Mass. — An NFC football team with many young talents is reportedly “interested” in bringing in New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick as their next sideline boss.

“The Atlanta Falcons are a team to watch if Belichick is available. They are interested, per sources,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini wrote in a tweet.

Atlanta fired Arthur Smith as head coach after the team finished 7-10 for the third consecutive season. His dismissal came hours after the Falcons lost 48-17 to NFC South rival New Orleans on Sunday.

Russini’s report comes after CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that there are “teams within the NFC South with potential interest” in Belichick. The NFL’s Ian Rapoport also said Belichick’s “name has come up frequently in connection with Atlanta.”

Atlanta is seemingly an appealing destination for any coach in search of a new job. While the Falcons have questions at the quarterback position, multiple pieces of the offense have been drafted in the first round of the NFL draft in recent years including running back Bijan Robinson (8th overall pick in 2023), wide receiver Drake London (8th overall pick in 2022), and tight end Kyle Pitts (4th overall pick in 2021).

Atlanta’s defense-- led by star safety Jessie Bates III -- is also a highly respectable unit. They ranked 11th in the NFL with just 321.1 total yards allowed through Week 18.

The Falcons hold the 8th overall draft pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Belichick coached the Patriots to a victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, epically erasing a 28-3 third-quarter deficit.

Belichick on Monday told reporters that he’d be open to relinquishing personnel control if that would help the Patriots moving forward.

He’s expected to sit down with team owner Robert Kraft this week.

