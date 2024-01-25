Newton schools canceled Thursday as teacher’s strike continues for 7th day despite hefty fines

NEWTON, Mass. — Classrooms in Newton will be closed for the fifth day on Thursday after no agreement has been made for a new teacher contract despite the hefty fines.

Since the strike continued past the 8 p.m. deadline Wednesday the Newton Teacher’s Association will have to pay $175,000 in fines.

The fine, which began Monday at $25,000, could quickly escalate to $375,000 by Thursday night if Newton educators fail to call off their strike, according to a contempt order issued by Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith.

“[The judge’s] Plan is to exhaust our reserves by the end of the week on Friday,” said NTA President Mike Zilles.

#BREAKING: No school in Newton Thursday.



NTA says progress was made today but it’s not enough. Day 7 of the strike will go forward tomorrow, and day 5 of no school.



“We’re making progress.” @boston25 pic.twitter.com/3u0rV01iwc — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) January 25, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

