Newton schools canceled Thursday as teacher’s strike continues for 7th day despite hefty fines

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff

NEWTON, Mass. — Classrooms in Newton will be closed for the fifth day on Thursday after no agreement has been made for a new teacher contract despite the hefty fines.

Since the strike continued past the 8 p.m. deadline Wednesday the Newton Teacher’s Association will have to pay $175,000 in fines.

The fine, which began Monday at $25,000, could quickly escalate to $375,000 by Thursday night if Newton educators fail to call off their strike, according to a contempt order issued by Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith.

“[The judge’s] Plan is to exhaust our reserves by the end of the week on Friday,” said NTA President Mike Zilles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

